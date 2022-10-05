Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,707,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

