Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,529.08

Friendz (FDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $190,529.08 and approximately $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

