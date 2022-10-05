Frontier (FRONT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $23.44 million and $3.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

