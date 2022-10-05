Fruits Achieves Market Cap of $286.71 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $286.71 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “Fruits (FRTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fruits has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 21,066,845,546.9 in circulation. The last known price of Fruits is 0.01370812 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,230,039.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fruitsc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

