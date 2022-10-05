FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Head-To-Head Contrast

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.02 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.97 $4.96 billion $1.95 12.99

Analyst Ratings

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 8 0 2.80

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

