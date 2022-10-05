Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $14,525.24 and $103.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
