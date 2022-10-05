FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 506,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
FutureFuel Stock Down 1.6 %
FF stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
