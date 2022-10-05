FuzeX Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (FXT) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. FuzeX has a market cap of $69,537.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees.Medium”

