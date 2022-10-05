FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.11.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

