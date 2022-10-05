FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $225.04 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $117,740,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.