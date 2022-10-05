FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.16. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $21.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $209.33. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

