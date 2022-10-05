FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.52 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.