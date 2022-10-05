FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $106.90 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $16,025,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

