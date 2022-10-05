FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $811,800.71

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $811,800.71 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 627,587,941 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

