G999 Price Hits $0.0022 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $36.94 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007668 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,655,073,476 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

