GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $371,584.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $371,584.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was first traded on May 14th, 2021. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. Facebook | Instagram | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.