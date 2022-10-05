Gains Associates Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.53 Million (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gains Associates

Gains Associates (GAINS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

