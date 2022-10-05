Game Ace Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million (GAT)

Game Ace Token (GAT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Game Ace Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Game Ace Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $61,989.00 worth of Game Ace Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Game Ace Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Game Ace Token Profile

Game Ace Token is a coin. The Reddit community for Game Ace Token is https://reddit.com/r/AlchemyToys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Game Ace Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Game Ace Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

