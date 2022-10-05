GamerCoin Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

