Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

