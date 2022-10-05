Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

NYSE GTES opened at $10.46 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

