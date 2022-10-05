GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95. GDS has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $65.84.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

