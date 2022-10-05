Geeq Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

