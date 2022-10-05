Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

