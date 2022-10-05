Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

