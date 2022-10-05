Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 870 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

