Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 142,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $692,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

