Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

