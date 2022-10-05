Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

