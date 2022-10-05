Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

