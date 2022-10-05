Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,907.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,016.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.22 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

