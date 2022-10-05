General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.
General Electric Trading Up 6.2 %
General Electric stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
