General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 6.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.