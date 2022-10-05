General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Up 6.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.