Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.
Genius Sports Price Performance
Genius Sports stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.