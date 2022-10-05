GeniuX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $157,281.00 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $157,281.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeniuX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeniuX (IUX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. GeniuX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeniuX is 0.12006781 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $165,735.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genius-assets.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.