Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter worth $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Genprex has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.29.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.