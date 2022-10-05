Genshiro (GENS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,580.00

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Genshiro has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $654,141.00 and $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.01585811 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 233,705,335 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

