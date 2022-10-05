Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 58.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

