GeoDB Self Reported Market Cap Hits $270,205.18 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $270,205.18 and $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoDB will build a worldwide big data sharing ecosystem that enables users from around the world to gain control, transparency, and value from their self generated data, while data buyers will have an opportunity to purchase verified data in a transparent, easy, and cost-effective way.The official GeoDB ticker is “GEO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

