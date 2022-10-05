Ghost (GHOST) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,643,540 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

