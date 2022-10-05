Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

