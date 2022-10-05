Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 343,071 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 12.1 %
NYSE:DNA opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
