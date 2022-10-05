Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

