Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.0 days.
Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $2,975.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,233.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,525.16. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,787.75 and a twelve month high of $5,242.16.
