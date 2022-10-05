Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. 122,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 144,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.