Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

