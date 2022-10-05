GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Hits $98.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $171,781.09 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00137435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00728934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00608492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00245520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

