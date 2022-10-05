GoByte Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $49,622.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

