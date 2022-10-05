GoChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $233,630.00 (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $233,630.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,193,595,854 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.