Gode Chain Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $620,076.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain (GODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gode Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gode Chain is 0.01457755 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $506,648.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://godechain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars.

